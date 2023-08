At least 30 people killed in the derailment near Nawabshah, Pakistan of a train operating between Karachi and Rawalpindi, the Hazara Express. About 80 other passengers were injured in the crash in the southern province of Sindh, Geo TV reported today. However, the rescuers fear that the toll could worsen further. Ten of the 17 carriages carrying around 1,000 passengers were derailed.