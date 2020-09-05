Permitting 1000’s of Pakistani girls to talk freely: that is the purpose of Soul Sisters, a self-help Fb group created by a Pakistani lady. Forbidden to males, the group permits girls to specific themselves freely in a conservative Muslim nation. Divorce, home violence and even sexuality are talked about, for instance. “These are subjects that ladies do not hear a lot about rising up as a result of there may be a number of disgrace related to the feminine physique “, explains Kanwal Ahmed, founding father of the digital group “Soul Sisters”.

Created in 2013, the group now brings collectively 260,000 girls. Its founder was acknowledged by Fb for the assistance she offers to others. From Canada, she produces a web based present on feminine empowerment. Her purpose: for girls to have a say in Pakistani society. “We don’t wish to deprive the world of concepts and opinions of girls “, proclaims Kanwal Ahmed.

