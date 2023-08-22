Pakistan | The rescue is in progress: children have been taken out of the gondola lift that sways almost 300 meters away

The rescue operation is complicated, because there are strong gusts of wind in the area, and the rescue helicopter does not want to shake the elevator even more.

in Pakistan on Tuesday, eight people got stuck in the gondola lift after its cable broke. Seven of those on board were children, one was their teacher.

According to previous information, two teachers and six children would have been involved, but the rescue personnel later refined their assessment to only one adult.

The rescue authorities announced around five in the afternoon that two children had been rescued.

A gondola lift got stuck at a height of about 274 meters near Battagram district in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The gondola lift hangs on its side above the gorge on a single cable.

Officials said the children and teachers used the elevator to get to the school in the mountainous area.

Rescue worker Shariq Riaz Khattak told Reuters that one of the children passed out due to heat and fear.

According to Reuters, Pakistani army personnel are involved in the rescue operations.