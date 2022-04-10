Pakistan | The Prime Minister of Pakistan lost the vote of confidence – to be fired after weeks of turmoil

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan, is considered to be the successor to Imran Khan.

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shall be removed from office after the loss of a vote of confidence. The situation was preceded by weeks of political turmoil in the country’s parliament.

The new prime minister is due to be elected on Monday. The leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan is considered to be a very strong pre-favorite to succeed Khan Shehbaz Sharifia.

None of Pakistan’s prime ministers have served their entire term of office, but 69-year-old Khan is the first to lose his post in a vote of confidence.

Parliamentary according to the interim president, 174 of the 432-seat MPs voted in favor of the motion of censure that led to Khan’s removal. Some of those who voted against Khan were from his own party. Khan was not present for the vote.

The former Speaker of Parliament, who supported Khan, resigned just shortly before the turn of the day.

Khan tried to stay in power in many ways. In early April, the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi disbanded Parliament at Khan’s request before Parliament had time to discuss a motion of censure, the passage of which already seemed certain at the time. Khan justified his desire for a new parliamentary election by allowing the people to make their decisions.

The country’s Supreme Court overthrew the resignation of the resigning prime minister.

Opposition supporters took to the streets early Sunday, waving party and Pakistani flags. Security measures in the capital, Islamabad, have been extensive, but no accidents have been reported.

Army has not interfered in the current power struggle, but the nuclear power of 220 million people has experienced four coups since independence in 1947.

Opponents of Khan accuse this of tuning in both economics and foreign policy. Khan has accused the opposition of conspiracy with foreign powers because he does not take a stand on Western issues such as Russia and China.