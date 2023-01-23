Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pakistan | The power grid went down all over Pakistan

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in World Europe
0

The fault has affected most of Pakistan’s 220 million people.

of Pakistan the electricity grid went down on Monday morning due to a “significant disturbance” in the national electricity grid.

The fault has affected most of Pakistan’s 220 million people. The fault started around 8:30 in the morning, and repair work is underway. Electricity has been partially restored to, for example, the capital Islamabad and the million city Peshawar.

After eight, electricity was still out in Karachi with a population of 15 million and in Lahore with a population of ten million.

It was not immediately known when the malfunction would be fully repaired.

Equivalent an outage in January 2021 also blacked out the entire country, when an outage in southern Pakistan cut off power to the entire country.

Pakistan’s power grid is a complex and sensitive system where a fault in one place can affect electricity all over the country.

Pakistan has long suffered from energy shortages. That is why, for example, hospitals are equipped with generators.

See also  Sanctions EU sanctions could prevent Russia from using insolvency - Russia's major financial institution declares state of emergency

#Pakistan #power #grid #Pakistan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Wuhan, third anniversary: ​​"It is as if my life had been confined"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result