Pakistan | The power grid went down all over Pakistan

of Pakistan the electricity grid went down on Monday morning due to a “significant disturbance” in the national electricity grid.

The fault has affected most of Pakistan’s 220 million people. The fault started around 8:30 in the morning, and repair work is underway. Electricity has been partially restored to, for example, the capital Islamabad and the million city Peshawar.

After eight, electricity was still out in Karachi with a population of 15 million and in Lahore with a population of ten million.

It was not immediately known when the malfunction would be fully repaired.

Equivalent an outage in January 2021 also blacked out the entire country, when an outage in southern Pakistan cut off power to the entire country.

Pakistan’s power grid is a complex and sensitive system where a fault in one place can affect electricity all over the country.

Pakistan has long suffered from energy shortages. That is why, for example, hospitals are equipped with generators.