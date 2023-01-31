Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Pakistan | The number of victims of the mosque explosion has risen to 89, the clearing of the ruins is still in progress

January 31, 2023
The explosion on Monday is believed to be a suicide attack.

of Pakistan The death toll from Monday’s mosque blast in northwest Peshawar has already risen to 89, hospital sources said. There are about 150 wounded.

The clearing of the ruins is still in progress, so there will probably be more victims.

The authorities estimated on Monday that it was probably a suicide attack. The extremist organization Pakistani Taliban, which was blamed for the attack, has denied its involvement in the bloodshed.

The last time a mosque was attacked in Peshawar was in March. At that time, 64 people died.

