Sunday, January 29, 2023
Pakistan | The bus derailed from the bridge, at least 40 people died

January 29, 2023
Three people have been rescued from the bus.

in Pakistan at least 40 people have died in a bus accident in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Three people have been rescued from the bus. According to the authorities, the bus crashed into a pillar of the bridge, after which it derailed off the bridge and caught fire.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to, among other things, the poor condition of the roads and lack of safety. According to the World Health Organization, more than 27,000 people died in traffic accidents in the country in 2018.

