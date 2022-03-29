Three teachers in Pakistan beheaded their colleague for allegedly insulting Islam. The women were arrested and confessed to the crime.

Strict expression of faith: A woman at an event organized by Pakistan’s governing party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, in Islamabad. Image: AFP

DAccording to the police, three teachers at an Islamic girls’ school in Pakistan beheaded a colleague. They accused the 21-year-old of blasphemy, i.e. mockery of her religion. They killed her outside the educational facility in the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan without due process, local police chief Najamul Hasnain said. The police have already arrested the alleged perpetrators – they had confessed, said a police officer from the German Press Agency.

Those involved in the incident are said to come from the Waziristan region – the area lies on the border with Afghanistan and was recently a focal point for various terrorist groups.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws provide for death for insulting Islam or the Prophet Mohammed. Human rights activists criticize that the accusation of blasphemy is often used against religious minorities or used in personal revenge campaigns.