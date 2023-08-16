Pakistan | Suspicion of mocking Islam led to the burning of churches in Pakistan

According to the police spokesperson, two Christian men are suspected of tearing pages of the Koran and writing derogatory remarks on them with a red pen.

Muslims men set churches on fire and trashed Christian homes in Pakistan on Wednesday. The news agencies Reuters and AFP and the Qatari news media Al-Jazeera reported on the matter.

According to Al-Jazeera hundreds of men were equipped with batons and sticks. According to Reuters, thousands of people participated in the procession.

The violence started when two Christians were suspected of desecrating the Koran.

Shakil Masih told Reuters that he fled his home with his family when he saw a group of men approaching his neighborhood shouting.

He also said that his neighbors had fled.

Acts of violence took place in Jaranwala near the city of Faisalabad in East Pakistan.

According to a police spokesman, two Christian men are suspected of tearing pages of the Koran and writing derogatory remarks on them with a red pen, Reuters reports.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. However, no one has ever been executed for it. Many, on the other hand, have been subjected to public lynching because of it.

Among other things, a former provincial governor and minority minister have been shot dead because of accusations of blasphemy, Reuters reports.

According to human rights organizations, blasphemy accusations are also often used as personal revenge.

for Reuters according to a government source who spoke, people from the Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) participated in the violence.

TLP denied its involvement in the violence and stated that it had helped the police in order to calm down the situation.

Christianity is the country’s third largest religion. There are by far the largest number of Muslims in Pakistan, around 96 percent.

Fresh Prime Minister of Pakistan Supply Ministry Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he was overwhelmed by the images he had seen of the violence. He demanded harsh measures for those responsible for Wednesday’s violence.