Islamabad’s Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed the recent conviction of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for corruption. That reports his lawyer Naeem Panjutha on platform X, formerly Twitter. Although Islamabad Khan’s High Court granted bail, it is not clear whether this decision will lead to his release from prison. After all, several other charges — from fraud to terrorism — are hanging over his head. A detailed reasoning from the Supreme Court will follow later.

In early August, Khan was sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption case involving the fraudulent registration and resale of foreign gifts — charges Khan appealed. The conviction banned the popular politician from participating in elections for five years. Whether that will also be reversed is highly uncertain because of the other charges, as any conviction could lead to political exclusion.

It is the second time this week that a court decision has been handed down in Khan’s favour. Charges of sedition were also dropped on Monday.

New arrest?

Khan has always denied guilt in the gifts case and previously spoke through his lawyer about “a political reckoning.” According to him, the current ruler Shehbaz Sharif and the powerful army in Pakistan are conspiring against him. Several prominent party members of Khan have also been targeted by the Pakistani judiciary in recent times.

Speaking to the French news agency AFP, lawyer Panjutha expresses his fear that even after a possible release, Khan will almost immediately be arrested again, as was the case with several of his party members. Therefore, a separate request — a so-called blanket bail — filed with the court, which will prevent a new arrest by the Pakistani authorities linked to the other complaints.