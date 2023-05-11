The highest Pakistani court ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, May 11, after considering that his detention was “illegal”. The political leader, accused of various cases of corruption, was arrested on May 9 by a paramilitary force, which depends on the Ministry of the Interior. A controversial measure that triggered a series of protests in the country, for which the Government deployed the Army.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan must be released “immediately”. This was ordered by the Supreme Court of the country this Thursday, May 11.

The highest court argued that his arrest, which occurred last Tuesday in the middle of a violent operation by a contingent of paramilitary forces, was “illegal.”

His arrest came after the political leader arrived at the Supreme Court to appear on a corruption charge, according to his political party, the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI).

Specifically, the ex-premier had to testify about the ‘Al-Qadir Trust’ case, in which, according to the government, Khan and his wife would have received land through a charitable trust, for an amount of about 177 million dollars. However, Khan is singled out for several more cases of alleged corruption.

Almost immediately, protests by his supporters broke out across the country to demand his release.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan must be released “immediately”. This was ordered by the Supreme Court of the country this Thursday, May 11. The highest court argued that his arrest, which occurred last Tuesday in the midst of a violent operation by a contingent of paramilitary forces, was “illegal.” His arrest came after the former prime minister arrived at the Supreme Court to appear on a corruption charge, according to his political party, the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI). Almost immediately protests by his supporters broke out across the country to demand his release. The demonstrators stormed buildings belonging to the Army and looted the residence of a senior army general in the eastern city of Lahore. Other state buildings have also been attacked and burned by supporters of the man who was dismissed as prime minister after a vote of no confidence in April 2022. In the midst of this scenario, the violence has left at least five people dead this week. Given the situation, the Government called on the Army, on Wednesday, May 10, to deploy in the streets to try to stop the mobilizations. With Reuters and AP





The demonstrators stormed buildings belonging to the Army and looted the residence of a senior army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Other state buildings have also been attacked and set on fire by supporters of the man who was ousted as prime minister after a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

In the midst of this panorama, the violence has left at least five people dead this week.

Given the situation, the Government called on the Army, on Wednesday, May 10, to deploy in the streets to try to stop the mobilizations.

News in development

With Reuters and AP