Highlights: Pakistan Supreme Court issued notice to PM Imran

Notice issued on participation of lawyers in political program

The court asked the question about the use of public funds

The court said – is the prime minister of the whole country, not any particular group

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran has been issued a notice to participate in a political program of pro-lawyers of his party, which allegedly used public funds in the event.

An event of the Legal Wing Insaaf Liars Forum (ILF) of Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party was held on 9 October last at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, which was also addressed by Imran Khan. The court has instructed the convention center’s charge to tell who paid the program expenses.

According to the news of ‘Don News’, during the hearing of a case against the Punjab government, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa said,’ Prime Minister takes votes from all over the country. He is the Prime Minister of the entire country, not any particular group. Why is he misusing the resources of the government? The court has ordered the President of Supreme Court Bar Association and the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council to be present during the next hearing.

The court has also issued notice to Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan to assist in this regard. Along with this, notice has also been issued to Advocate General Punjab and Islamabad administration.

