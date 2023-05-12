Pakistan is shaken to its foundations by a raging conflict between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army. And that while the country already has enough problems. “It’s time for leaders to put their egos aside.”

These are images that we haven’t seen in Pakistan for a while. Angry crowds take to the streets in major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, tear gas attacks by police have killed at least eight people, injured hundreds and nearly two thousand arrests. In Lahore, angry citizens stormed the lavish home of an army chief, smashed everything and made off with anything of value. “This already belongs to the people,” said a man with a live peacock in his arms. “We just take it back.”

Cricket hero Khan

The riots started earlier this week after the arrest of Imran Khan (70), the immensely popular former prime minister, playboy and cricket hero (he became world champion in 1992). He heads his own political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and came to power in 2018 with a promise to end corruption and the economic malaise in Pakistan. He was then, of all things, supported by the powerful army. See also Opinion | Fresh

However, Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in 2022, mainly due to economic mismanagement. The army then refused to support him, which elicited the furious reaction that ‘only animals’ are neutral. Since then he has been convinced that the military top, and also the notorious security service ISI, are doing everything they can to thwart him. He even accuses them of planning an attack against him: in November 2022, he was shot in the leg during a demonstration against government policy. The military top has always denied this.

Thousands of Pakistanis have taken to the streets after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan (video):

‘Politically motivated’

There are now more than 100 charges against Khan, all of which he says are politically motivated. He managed to avoid arrest several times, but on Tuesday it was still hit. The charge: corruption. He is said to have made money by reselling gifts he had received when he was prime minister. Khan also denies everything. In a video he recorded before his arrest, he called on the people to “take to the streets and protest”: “The brave Pakistanis must defend their country.” The Supreme Court has now ordered Khan to be released, but it seems highly doubtful that the genie is back in the bottle with this. See also Tom Sizemore, famous for playing tough guys and scandal, dies at 61

According to analysts, this conflict is not an isolated one, but is the next chapter in the ongoing feud between the almighty military and political leaders who are becoming a bit too popular. The past has shown that politicians do not always survive such clashes – literally. In 1979 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was sentenced to death by a military tribunal. His daughter Benazhir was killed in an attack in 2007.

Imran Khan addresses the press at the hospital last November. He had been shot in the leg. © AP



Iron fist

Imran Khan knows that he is extremely popular (partly due to the unpopularity of the current government) and is turning up the heat. There are elections this year and he already sees a new premiership looming. The army naturally sees that storm hanging and is acting hard these days. While demonstrators shout that they will continue to protest ‘until they die’, the army and the government threaten with an ‘iron fist’. Soldiers and police are everywhere on the streets, and the government has blocked mobile internet. Access to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube is also severely restricted. See also After the S-Bahn accident, investigators have to measure the accident site

Observers are concerned that without all this violence, Pakistan already has enough problems. The economy is in deep crisis, food and fuel are almost impossible to afford, and the International Monetary Fund has put negotiations on a much-needed aid program on hold in all the chaos. “The fragile social and political system is in danger of falling apart,” fears Pakistan expert Farzana Shaikh of the British think tank Chatham House. “The Pakistani people are once again witnessing the abject inability of its leaders to put their egos aside,” she writes. The Guardian. “They must now resume political dialogue and restore the morale of their broken country.”

A supporter of Imran Khan in a cloud of tear gas. © AP





Watch our news videos in the playlist below: