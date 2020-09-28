Shahbaz Sharif, the principal opposition leader in Pakistan and brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, has been arrested on charges of money laundering. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif is accused of money laundering of seven billion rupees. His bail plea was rejected by the Lahore High Court on Monday, after which he was arrested from the court premises.Shahbaz was taken to the Lahore detention center by officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an anti-corruption unit. He will be produced in an accountability court for remand. A large number of PML-N workers had also reached the High Court premises during the hearing. Police had also made elaborate security arrangements to deal with the emergency.

Court rejected Shahbaz’s petition

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Sardar Ahmed Naeem dismissed the bail plea of ​​Shahbaz after hearing arguments from the NAB team and Shahbaz’s lawyers. The Imran Khan government filed a money laundering case against 69-year-old Shahbaz and his family last week. Shahbaz Sharif was the Chief Minister of Punjab province from 2008 to 2018.

So Shahbaz was arrested at the behest of Imran

On September 23, Shehzad Akbar, the internal and accountability affairs adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleged that Shahbaz and his sons Hamza and Salman carried out the laundering through fake accounts. After hearing the case filed, the court today dismissed Sharif’s petition.

Shahbaz said – Imran plotting with NAB

Before his arrest, Shahbaz told the media that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to arrest him. He said that it is an unholy alliance of Imran Khan and NAB, which wants to send me behind bars. Earlier, when Shahbaz was infected with Corona virus, he accused NAB and Imran Khan of deliberately infecting himself.

Nawaz’s daughter accused of political harassment

Reacting to Shahbaz’s arrest, PML-N spokesperson Maryam Nawaz said that Shahbaz was arrested only because he did not leave his elder brother (Nawaz Sharif). He alleged that the government was committing political oppression. The retaliatory action cannot sway the party workers.

PDP said – Imran scared of opposition unity

PDP President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the arrest of Shahbaz and said the Prime Minister was stunned after opposition parties formed the Pakistan Democratic Alliance to overthrow Imran Khan. Let me tell you that a few days ago, many opposition parties of Pakistan including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardaji gave a fierce statement against the Imran Khan government.