Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce the new army chief by November 25, days before the retirement of current General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to Bloomberg News.
He told reporters in Islamabad today, Monday, that the Ministry of Defense will send Sharif a list within a day or two of the names of five or six senior generals to be promoted to the new army chief. He added that the prime minister will select the new leader after discussions.
The process of appointing the commander of the Pakistani army is of great interest, as the military institution has great influence over the country’s politics, especially its foreign and defense policies, and the army has ruled nuclear-armed Pakistan for almost half of its history since its founding in 1947.
Bajwa will retire on November 29.
#Pakistan #selects #army #chief #Friday
Leave a Reply