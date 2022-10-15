Dar ruled out the possibility of defaulting on Pakistan’s debt, extending the maturity of the December bonds or renegotiating the current IMF program in Pakistan.

He said multilateral development banks and international donors have been “extremely flexible” in meeting Pakistan’s external financing needs after the devastating floods that caused losses estimated at $32 billion.

And the finance minister pledged to international lenders to implement economic reforms despite new estimates that his country will urgently need more than $16 billion to recover after devastating floods.

The minister said that the post-flood donors’ conference pledged by French President Emmanuel Macron will be held next month, expressing his hope that it will help Pakistan to meet its immediate and long-term needs.

The International Monetary Fund in late August released $1.1 billion in grants to Pakistan as part of a $6 billion package reached in 2019 as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government made progress on reforms.

Dar said: “We will seek to complete the (reform) program successfully, even if this is done at the expense of making more efforts.

He added that doing so “sends a positive message to the international community and markets,” expressing appreciation for the pledges made by other countries to Pakistan, which have been “very responsive.”

Dar, who took office for the fourth time last month after his predecessor resigned, acknowledged the political risks.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cricket star turned politician who was ousted by a vote of no-confidence in April, plans to return to power amid protests calling for early elections.

At the end of his term, Khan cut fuel prices, even though the package his government agreed with the International Monetary Fund indicated that government support for prices should be limited to the poorest at a time when Pakistan is struggling to regulate its finances.

Dar stated that some of his political allies have called for Khan to remain in power for a longer period of time to deal with the repercussions of the economic crisis.