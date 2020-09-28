Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned against the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan, saying it was a hasty decision to take, which could have adverse consequences. He said that this could also create problems for the troubled Afghanistan.

According to the daily newspaper Dawn, Imran Khan said, “It was a very difficult task to initiate peace talks between the leadership of Afghanistan and Taliban but we managed to get it done. This has been possible due to the courage and patience shown by all sides. “

The Pakistani Prime Minister said that before the start of the inter-Afghan dialogue, there was agreement on the exchange of prisoners between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which is a commendable step. The people of Afghanistan have been demanding peace for a long time and this is a better step taken by both sides.

Imran Khan said, “After the end of civil war in Afghanistan, what steps the international community will take to establish peace there is very important. Such conditions should be created in Afghanistan so that the refugee citizens of Afghanistan, living in many other countries of the world including Pakistan, can return to their country with honor. ”

Significantly, other NATO countries, including the US, are working on a plan to fully withdraw their troops from Afghanistan. Inter-Afghan peace talks are underway in Qatar’s capital Doha. Apart from the Taliban and the Afghan government, the US representatives are also participating.