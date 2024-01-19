The Persian country launched an offensive against Pakistani territory on Tuesday (16 January 2024), which carried out air strikes in response

The government of Pakistan he said to want “work based on the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation” with Iran. The Foreign Ministers of the 2 countries, Jalil Abbas Jilani (Pakistani) and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Iranian), held a phone call this Friday (19.Jan.2024) to address the tension between the nations.

“The 2 Foreign Ministers agreed that the level of work, cooperation and close coordination in the fight against terrorism and other aspects of mutual interest should be strengthened. They also agreed to de-escalate the situation.”reported a Pakistani note. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 523 kB).

UNDERSTAND

On Tuesday night (16 January), Iran carried out attacks with precision missiles and drones against Pakistani territory.

The attack targeted militants from the Sunni group Jeysh al-Adl, in the province of Baluchistan, southwestern Pakistan. The information was released by the news agency Tasnim (aligned with the Iranian state).

After the Iranian attacks, the minister Amir-Abdollahian stated that he respects Pakistan's sovereignty, but that his country will not allow anyone to play with its security.

In response, the Pakistani government launched air strikes against separatist militant hideouts in southeastern Iran on Thursday morning (Jan. 18).

According to an official note, several “terrorists” were killed after the attacks. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 527 kB).