Karachi: Safdar Awan, son-in-law of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been arrested by the Karachi police from his hotel room. Mariam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and daughter of Nawaz has given this information by tweeting.

Maryam wrote in the tweet, “We were staying in a hotel in Karachi. During this time the police broke the door of our room and entered. They have arrested Captain Safdar Awan.”

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. – Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

Demonstration is going on against Imran Khan government

All opposition parties in Pakistan have now launched a campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan together, which aims to knock out the ruling government. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of opposition parties with at least 11 political parties, organized a huge gathering in Gujranwala city of Punjab province on Friday. Maryam Nawaz also participated in the protests against the Imran government.

Maryam’s husband has been arrested by breaking the door from their hotel room. It is being seen as a retaliation against the continuous attack on the Imran government and the Pak Army.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said, “I am fighting for the things that have been destroyed during the tenure of the current government and fighting for the journalists who have been censored. Which journalists are truthful. They were standing, they were fired. Today the situation is that women health workers are protesting on the streets of Islamabad. “

Talking about Panama leaks and court orders, referred to the Sharif family being referred to as the ‘Sicilian Mafia’. Maryam had reminded that the court would be well aware of ‘what a mafia really is’. He had said, “Today you (Imran Khan) have suppressed the media, that’s why no one talks about your corruption.”

