The Iranian regime stated that nine people died in attacks carried out in the early hours of Thursday (18) by Pakistan against insurgent groups on Iranian soil, increasing tensions between the two countries.

“Three women, four children and two men of foreign nationality were killed in a village three or four kilometers from the border with Iran,” Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told the official news agency GO TO. He did not offer any further details about the case.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said several terrorists were killed during the bombings, which targeted insurgent hideouts in the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

According to the statement, the attacks were carried out due to Iran's inaction to contain insurgent activity. In response, the government in Tehran summoned Pakistan's chargé d'affaires this morning to seek an explanation for the attacks.

The bombings came after the Persian country hit two bases of the Sunni terrorist group Yeish al Adl in Pakistani territory with missiles and drones on Tuesday (16), killing two children, according to Islamabad, which warned of “serious consequences”.

Yeish al Adl is a Sunni group that opposes the Shiite regime in Iran and seeks independence for the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which lies on the border between the two countries.

In retaliation, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador to Tehran for consultations and announced the suspension of all high-level visits with Iran, while at the same time asking the Persian country to recall its ambassador to Islamabad.

Pakistan's interim Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, decided to interrupt his stay in Davos, Switzerland, where he was participating in the World Economic Forum, due to the outbreak of a diplomatic crisis with Iran that triggered the Iranian bombing of insurgent installations on Pakistani soil. .

“Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who is currently in Davos to attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, has decided to interrupt his trip in light of current developments,” Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. Pakistan, Mumtaz Baloch, at a press conference.

The spokeswoman said Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is in Uganda to attend the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Third Southern Summit of the Group of 77 and China , also cut short his brief visit in light of recent events. (With EFE Agency)