Pakistan rescues more than a hundred kidnapped by an armed separatist group and ends the operation

The Pakistan army concluded on Wednesday the operation to rescue hundreds of people taken as hostages after the kidnapping of a train by an armed separatist group in the remote region of Baluchistan, in the southwest of the country, in which dozens of people have died, among passengers and assailants.

According to the EFE agency, 33 terrorists have been dejected in the operation and 21 passengers were killed before the start of the rescue. “First, the snipers of the Armed Forces neutralized suicidal terrorists and then proceeded to evict the wagons in stages,” said Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for Public Relations of the Army, a Pakistani TV channel.

On Tuesday, militiamen of the Baluchistan Liberation Army (Bla) flew a railway and launched an attack on the Jaffar Express train, which had about 450 passengers on board, while crossing a tunnel in the steep mountains of Baluchistan. The armed and security forces launched an air and land offensive. However, the remoteness and dangerous orography of the land have hindered the communication and movement of troops, hindering the rescue operation.

The Bla had affirmed that a large number of hostages were military or police, but the regional government denied it and said that the majority were civilians.

A government official said Wednesday that about 130 hostages were still retained by the blade on the train. “Last night there was an attempt to rescue the hostages, but was repelled by the insurgents. In the morning, another attempt was repelled, ”said the official The Guardian under condition of anonymity for not having authorization to inform the media.

According to local media, the Bla had opted suicidal terrorists with explosive vests near some hostages, which further complicated their rescue. “Terrorists are using innocent people as human shuds,” said an official to Pakistan Radio.

Yousaf Bashir is one of the passengers who were allowed to get off the train. Thus described the moment when the train was assaulted: “There was a great explosion. All were scared and people shouted and cried. We lay during the explosions. All on the train also knocked down because there were shots. ” Bashir said that the militiamen approached after the cessation of the shots and demanded that all passengers go down from the train or be killed. “They released my children, my wife and me too. They warned us that we would not look back and continue walking. I didn’t see how many people had been left behind, ”added the man.

Others who, like Bashir, could leave the train, said they walked to a safe place through the rugged mountain land for more than seven hours during the night.

In a statement sent to The GuardianBla said that the kidnapping was “a direct response to the decades of colonial occupation of Baluchistan by Pakistan and the relentless war crimes committed against the Baluchi people.” Baluchistan is a vast but underdeveloped border region with Iran and Afghanistan, where for decades there is a separatist insurgency that fights Pakistani state and the army, which he accuses of marginalizing and exploiting the region.

“The operation is a tactical response to these atrocities, with the aim of demonstrating that the occupation forces are not invincible and that their continuous presence in Baluchistan will have to face unwavering resistance,” said the blade in the text. The armed group said still in their hands 200 hostages, a figure that has not been able to verify independently. On Tuesday night, he offered to exchange hostages for political prisoners Baluchis.

The Bla has recently intensified its operations in Baluchistan and has been behind some of the worst terrorist attacks in Paquistan in recent years. Zahid Hussain, security analyst, points out that train kidnapping is not preceded. “This attack shows that the situation in Baluchistan has become very difficult for the army. They have not managed to contain the insurgency and the militiamen are recruiting a large number of people to carry out attacks, ”he explains.