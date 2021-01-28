On Thursday, January 28, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main convicted of the kidnapping and subsequent murder in 2002 of American journalist Daniel Pearl. Along with Sheikh, three others implicated for complicity in the murder were exonerated. The victim’s family repudiated the decision.

“Today a three-judge bench dismissed our appeals by a two-to-one majority and ordered the release of all suspects in the Daniel Pearl case,” Sindh province attorney general Salman Talibuddin told reporters.

Ahmed Omer Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for the kidnapping and subsequent beheading of the then correspondent for ‘The Wall Street Journal’. However, on April 2 last year a provincial court exonerated Sheikh from the death penalty – he had been sentenced to death by hanging – and acquitted the other defendants.

All those involved were detained again before the appeals of Pearl’s family and the prosecution, to which this decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan responds.

At the time of his assassination in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, Daniel Pearl was 38 years old and was gathering information on Islamic extremists in the country in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in New York.

The portrait of American journalist Daniel Pearl painted on a wall in Los Angeles, May 23, 2015 MARK RALSTON AFP / Archives

The images of his beheading were a shock that marked a before and after in the performance of the profession. From that moment on, reporters also became targets of radical Islamist groups.

“An affront to the victims of terror throughout the world”

The reactions to the decision of the Pakistani Supreme Court did not wait. The family of the murdered reporter said in a statement that “today’s decision is a complete parody of justice and the release of these murderers puts journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan in danger.”

The White House’s reaction was made to wait a few more hours, but finally its spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, affirmed that the decision represents “an affront to the victims of terror throughout the world” and assured that Washington is “committed to secure Justice for Daniel Pearl ”. In his daily press conference, Psaki urged the Pakistani government to seek legal options, including allowing the United States to prosecute the accused.

A police vehicle leaves the Central Prison of Karachi, where the militant of British origin convicted of being the mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, in Karachi, on January 28, 2021 is located. AFP – RIZWAN TABASSUM

This setback could also affect expectations for improved diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the new US administration, as Shuja Nawaz, a distinguished member of the South Asia Center of the Atlantic Council, confirmed to Reuters.

“This could not have come at a worse time for relations between Pakistan and the United States because we have a new administration and the Pakistanis have been trying to establish contact with them … this is going to complicate the relationship,” he said.

The irregularities in the Pearl case

International pressure for the murder of Daniel Pearl caused the case to be quickly assembled and full of irregularities. In fact, in 2007 it was discovered that it was not Sheikh who beheaded Pearl, but one of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks who self-incriminated while in prison at Guantánamo.

Georgetown University also created the Pearl Project, which investigated the murder, and claimed that Sheikh and the other three inmates had been wrongly convicted. However, the Pakistani court’s decision to exonerate the accused was criticized by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which described the dismissal as “a setback” in the application of Justice.

With EFE, Reuters and local media