All educational institutions, which have been closed for nearly six months due to Kovid-19 in Pakistan, have reopened on Wednesday. There have been more than three lakh cases of infection in the country. Both private and government schools have been opened with many restrictions and officials have been asked to follow standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of corona virus infection.Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that primary schools had the highest number of students and suffered the most due to the closure of the institutions. He said that it was decided to open all educational institutions only after extensively analyzing the condition of corona virus.

Mahmood told reporters, “Under the first phase, 1,71,436 tests of the corono virus were conducted since the reopening of educational institutions on September 15, of which only one percent of infections were found in educational institutions.” He said, “After considering these figures, it was decided to open primary classes.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Service said that infection cases in the country increased to 3,12,263 after 747 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time the death toll increased to 6,479 after the death of five more patients. Currently, 467 patients are in critical condition. A total of 2,96,881 people have become infection free.