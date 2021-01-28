Pakistan announced, today, Thursday, that 64 new deaths were recorded due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 11,514 cases today.

The National Command and Operations Center announced, in its latest census of the number of infected people, that 1910 new cases of the virus were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infected people in the country to 539,387 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, today.

Sindh province remains the worst affected by the pandemic.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7 million 804 thousand and 935 tests to detect the virus, and 40 thousand and 821 in the past 24 hours.

494,578 people have recovered nationwide, while 2,147 patients are still in critical condition.