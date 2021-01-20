Pakistan announced, today, Wednesday, 48 new deaths due to the emerging corona virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll across the country due to the virus to 11,103 cases.

The National Command and Operations Center announced, in its latest census of the number of infected people, that 1772 new cases of the virus were recorded during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infected people in the country to 524,783 cases, according to the Pakistani newspaper, The Nation, today.

Sindh province remains the worst affected by the pandemic.

Pakistan has so far conducted seven million 481 thousand and 688 virus detection tests and 39,604 tests in the past 24 hours.

478,517 people have recovered across the country, while 2,368 patients are still in critical condition.