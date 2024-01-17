The Pakistan government ordered this Wednesday (17) the return to Islamabad of its ambassador in Tehran, at the same time that it announced the suspension of all high-level visits to Iran, in response to the bombings carried out yesterday by Iranian forces in Pakistani territory.

“This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification (…) We inform Iran that Pakistan has decided to recall our ambassador to Iran,” Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said in a statement read to the local press.

According to the note, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently in Iran, “should not return for the time being” to Islamabad. Pakistani diplomacy also assured that, by its own decision, it suspended “all high-level visits that were ongoing or planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days”.

Pakistan thus responds to Iran's missile and drone bombings against targets of the Sunni terrorist group Yeish al Adl on Pakistani soil, carried out yesterday, apparently without authorization from Islamabad.

“Iran’s flagrant and unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty last night is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” the spokeswoman warned.

Pakistan also warned that it will reserve the right to respond reciprocally to the attack. The government said this morning that at least two underage boys were killed and three women were injured as a result of the bombings.

The Iranian missile and drone attack occurred on the same day that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in Davos, at which time the navies of both countries carried out joint maneuvers and inaugurated an exhibition on exports to the neighboring country on Iranian soil.

Following the attack on two bases of the Sunni terrorist group Yeish al Adl, in Balochistan province, which left two people dead, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi described relations between the two countries as “very good and close”. (With EFE Agency)