Highlights: India targeted Pakistan, saying it has promoted a ‘culture of violence’

At the same time, Pakistan has treated religious minorities discriminately which is a matter of concern.

During this time India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the United Nations.

United Nations

India has targeted Pakistan at the United Nations, saying it has promoted a ‘culture of violence’ in its country and across the border. At the same time, its ‘regrettable’ record on human rights and discriminatory treatment of religious minorities remains a ‘constant concern’ for the global community. During this time India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Poulomi Tripathi, Counselor of India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said at an event on ‘Culture of Peace’ at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, ‘Unfortunately, we have used the United Nations Forum by the Pakistan delegation to deliver hate speeches against India Saw another attempt to do for. ‘ Tripathi said, “This is happening at a time when Pakistan is promoting a culture of violence in our country and across the border.”



India strongly condemned the remarks made by Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram regarding the demolition of Jammu and Kashmir, the Babri Masjid demolition and the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Tripathi said, “Pakistan’s regrettable record of human rights and discriminatory treatment of religious minorities continues to be a matter of concern for the global community.”

He said, ‘The blasphemy law is used against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians and Sikhs for violation of their human rights.’ He said that the condition of women and girls in Pakistan is particularly bad as they are abducted, raped and forcibly married to rapists by converting them. Tripathi said that the situation has become worse due to the global epidemic.