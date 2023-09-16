The Pakistani Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the government raised gasoline prices by 26.02 rupees to 331.38 rupees per liter, while diesel prices increased by 17.34 rupees to 329.18 rupees per litre.

This move comes the day after the Pakistani Central Bank announced it would keep benchmark interest rates at 22 percent, saying that inflation is likely to rise “significantly” in September before slowing in October and maintaining a downward path thereafter.

Consumer prices in the country of 241 million people rose by 27.4 percent in August.

Pakistan is seeking to confront high inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves and move on the path to economic stability after it reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a loan worth three billion dollars in July.