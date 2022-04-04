The prime minister was dismissed according to national laws, after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the call for early elections announced this Sunday and after Parliament rejected a motion of censure against the president.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was dismissed from his post on Sunday, April 3. This, after the dissolution of the National Assembly and the call for early elections announced this Sunday, after Parliament rejected a motion of censure that the president was going to face.

“As a consequence of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58 (1) read with Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, (…) Khan ceases to to serve as Prime Minister of Pakistan, effective immediately,” the Pakistani government said in a statement.

However, Khan’s special adviser assured on his Twitter account that Khan “will continue to perform his duties as Prime Minister until an interim Prime Minister is appointed.” This, because article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan grants the president 15 days to remain in office, until the appointment of a provisional government.

A Pakistani lawmaker holds a photo of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as he heads to the parliament building to cast his vote on a no-confidence motion to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 3, 2022. © Akhtar Soomro / Reuters

In the morning, the vice president of the Legislative had refused to hear a motion of censure against the prime minister, assuring that foreign powers were behind it. The prime minister also assured that “an attempt at regime change” promoted by foreign powers had been avoided.

The situation comes after Khan’s party lost its majority in Parliament after several of its members announced that they would join the opposition.

What are the possible scenarios?

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif called the parliament’s decision “nothing short of high treason,” adding that he hoped the Supreme Court would uphold the “blatant and blatant violation of the constitution.”

For his part, the chief justice of the Supreme Court said he will review the case on Monday and that “any instructions given by the president and prime minister would be subject to court orders.” The entity can invalidate Khan’s dismissal if it is found that the motion of censure was thrown out of legality.

If so, “the National Assembly will remain intact and a motion of censure will be held to decide on the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Faisal Chaudhry, a lawyer for the Supreme Court, told the EFE agency.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party burn the US flag, accusing the US of plotting to overthrow Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, on April 1, 2022. . © Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Otherwise, the Asian country would return to the polls in advance within a period of 90 days from its call.

No prime minister has completed a full five-year term since Pakistan gained independence from Britain in 1947.

The political crisis in Pakistan

This political crisis comes at a time when Pakistan is facing high inflation, declining foreign exchange reserves and a widening deficit. The country is subject to a harsh bailout program from the International Monetary Fund.

Since coming to power in 2018, Khan’s speech has become more anti-American and he has expressed a desire to get closer to China and, recently, Russia. On February 24, the day the war in Ukraine began, Khan held talks with President Vladimir Putin.

With EFE and Reuters