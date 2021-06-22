Violence against women is linked to the way they dress. This is the thesis reiterated, and which has obviously aroused strong controversy, by the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. In an interview with “Axios on Hbo” the prime minister argued that men are tempted to commit sexual crimes when women dress immodestly, especially in societies like Pakistan. “If women wear fewer clothes, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots,” said Khan, 68, repeating statements he made last April.





“Blaming the women’s dress for rape is the worst answer to a heinous crime. She must be ashamed of her words,” said Sherry Rahman, senator of former president Asif Zardari’s party. Last year, the premier was criticized for failing to reprimand a Muslim cleric who insisted on linking the coronavirus to women’s new customs, the Indu website reported.