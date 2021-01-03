Highlights: A famous astrologer has warned Imran Khan that he should bat on a political pitch.

Pakistani astrologer predicts that 2021 may be a volatile year for Imran

He said that the stars of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz Sharif are seen shining.

Islamabad

In the midst of a strong stream of opposition parties in Pakistan, a well-known astrologer has warned cricketer-turned-Prime Minister Imran Khan on the new year to sit on the bumpy pitch of politics, otherwise it could be bolstered. Pakistan’s famous astrologer Samia Khan has predicted that the year 2021 may be full of ups and downs for PM Imran Khan, the stars of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif are seen shining.

Samiya Khan said that the stars of Bilawal are shining and their sister Asif Bhutto Zardari will be a strong sign of PPP’s comeback. Jyotishi Samia advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to walk with his leaves very well. He said that the year 2021 is going to be crucial for cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan as his stars are pointing towards change.

Bilawal-Maryam continues to attack Imran strongly

Let us know that Bilawal and Maryam are constantly attacking strongly against Imran Khan through PDM processions. Recently, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had strongly attacked PM Imran Khan Niazi over the brutal defeat of Pakistan in Kashmir. Maryam said that because of Imran’s stupidity and his incompetence, Kashmir went into Narendra Modi’s lap. He said that if Pakistan loses its claim on Kashmir, then the whole country will be injured.

Mariam Nawaz said that Imran Khan often says that Nawaz Sharif is the man of Modi but he himself lost Kashmir to the Indian Prime Minister. Maryam said, “When there is a weak Prime Minister in the country who has not come with the support and vote of the people and when the government is weak then enemies like India attack like this.” He said that it was Imran Khan’s stupidity and incompetence that Kashmir went into Narendra Modi’s lap.