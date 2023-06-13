And the oil that the country gets at a reduced price provides an outlet for it at a time when it is suffering an economic crisis and a severe balance of payments problem, which may force it to default on its foreign debts.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month’s worth of restricted imports.

The first shipment of discounted Russian crude oil arrived in Karachi last Sunday under an agreement concluded between Islamabad and Moscow earlier this year. Its cargo is being unloaded at the port city of Karachi in the south.

In a statement to Reuters by phone, the Pakistani minister did not disclose the details of the deal, including its price or the amount of discount that Pakistan received, but indicated that the payment was made in Chinese currency.

He explained that the deal consisted of 100,000 tons, of which 45,000 tons arrived at the port of Karachi, and the remaining amount is on the way.