The vote of no-confidence against the Pakistani prime minister was resumed on Saturday evening, before the votes were counted, which revealed the result of the vote in favor of removing Khan from office.

Opposition lawmakers and analysts said that the ruling party tried to delay the vote, but the matter did not happen, and the vote took place on Saturday evening.

The Pakistani parliament speaker had announced his resignation, hours ago, amid the continuing crisis over the vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Reuters, the forces of the police Paramilitary forces were deployed extensively on the streets of the capital Islamabad.

The opposition blames Khan for his failure to revive Economy and eliminate corruptionWhile the latter says, without providing evidence, that the United States coordinated the move aimed at his overthrow.