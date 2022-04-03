A vote on Khan’s impeachment will take place in a parliamentary session that begins at 11:30 a.m. Sunday local time.

In the event that a united opposition remains, it is expected that Khan will not get the votes needed to survive the 172-vote no-confidence vote.

And according to “Reuters”, the police and paramilitary forces deployed extensively in the streets of the capital, Islamabad.

The opposition blames Khan for his failure to revive the economy and eradicate corruption, while the latter, without providing evidence, says the United States orchestrated the move aimed at ousting him.