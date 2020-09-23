Pakistan is finding it difficult to convert Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) into a province due to strong opposition in the country and a low majority in the National Assembly. The Imran Khan government announced that GB would be given constitutional rights to the province and elections would be held in November. However, this decision was challenged within the country itself.Parliament will need a two-thirds majority to pass this amendment. Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had a meeting with 15 senior opposition leaders last month in an attempt to convince the opposition. The meeting tried to convince him to support the issue.

According to the information, at the meeting, the opposition had assured the Army that it would discuss the issue of making GB an assembly after the election. According to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Opposition raised its concerns on other issues on this occasion. Especially with the intervention of the army in politics.

Opposition has opposed

It has been feared that opposition parties have been angered by the government’s move. The opposition PML-N has asked its members not to meet the army members in future. At the same time, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has taken a stand against making GB a province. According to Rahman, by doing so, India’s decision to make Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh a union territory will also be proved valid.