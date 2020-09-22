Pakistan is not improving despite its international insult on Kashmir issue. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has once again raised the issue of human rights in Kashmir at the Forum Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of Islamic countries. A day earlier, India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan from the United Nations Forum. Despite this, Pakistan is not deterred by its antics.On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting held in New York, Pakistan held a dialogue with the OIC liaison group. The title of this dialogue was titled The Falling Human Rights in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. During this, Qureshi said that India has intensified its aggressive rhetoric against Pakistan, including the threat of military invasion.

Pakistan’s bad words about Jammu and Kashmir

The Pakistani Foreign Office has also issued a statement regarding this dialogue. Which states that the OIC liaison group reviewed recent activity in Jammu and Kashmir, including human rights and humanitarian status. In addition, stress near the LOC was also reviewed. On behalf of Pakistan, Pakistan Rajdoor Munir Ahmed participated in this meeting on behalf of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pakistan, Turkey, OIC … India’s efforts on UN platform on Kashmir

Pakistan’s charge – India changing the demography of Kashmir

Munir Ahmed, while reading the message of the Foreign Minister in the meeting, blamed India fiercely. He said that the RSS-BJP regime in India is allegedly implementing the final solution on the land occupied. India is busy making demographic changes systematically through the new domicile rules there. He further said that Domicile certificate has been issued to 1.6 million people since March. Such a Kashmir has been transformed from a Muslim-dominated area to a Hindu-dominated region for demographic change.

India exposes Pakistan in UN, speaks loudly on human rights allegations

Pak mentioned AFSPA and PSA

In the statement, Pakistan has also alleged that India is changing the official position of Urdu through the new law. Munir rejected India’s claim of normalcy in Kashmir. He said that the 18 special mandate holders of the Human Rights Council released last month said that the human rights situation there is quite bad and hundreds of young Kashmiris have been killed in fake encounters. There was also serious concern that the Indian security forces enjoyed full independence under black laws like the Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kashmir.