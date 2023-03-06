Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Pakistan | Nine police officers killed in a suicide bombing

March 6, 2023
The bomber crashed into a police truck on a motorcycle in the town of Sibi.

Nine a police officer has been killed in a suicide bomb attack in Pakistan on Monday, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

According to a Pakistani police spokesman, a suicide bomber on a motorcycle crashed into a police truck in the city of Sibi in Balochistan province.

According to the police, 16 police officers were injured in the attack. According to Reuters, hospital authorities say seven police officers were injured in the accident.

Any the group has so far not claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Reuters, Baloch guerrilla groups have been fighting the Pakistani government for decades, accusing it of exploiting the province’s rich gas and mineral resources.

The Baluchis are an ethnic group of about ten million people living mainly in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran.

