13 people died in a bus fire in Karachi, Pakistan. 5 people were reported seriously injured in the accident. An official said that the bus was going from Hyderabad towards Karachi. Meanwhile, the bus caught fire on the way. 13 people on board the bus lost their lives in the accident.IG Motorway Police Dr. Aftab Pathan said that there were a total of 22 people in the bus. The bus overturned after the fire. Because of this all the passengers got stuck in the bus. 13 people died due to burns. Some people were successful in saving their lives but they also suffered serious injuries. 5 people have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. His condition remains critical. He said that efforts are being made to remove the bodies from the wreckage of the bus.

Aftab told that the bus had reached 60 km from Hyderabad, during which an accident happened. The vehicle has been completely damaged. The ambulance and fire brigade vehicle arrived on the spot as soon as the information was received. Significantly, earlier this year, a moving van caught fire in New Karachi area, killing 6 people of the same family. These included four children. 5 people were injured in the accident.