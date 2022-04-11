Pakistan | New Prime Minister to be appointed in Pakistan today – Dismissed Imran Khan tried his best to hold on to power

Imran Khan, the country’s prime minister since 2018, lost the vote of confidence on Saturday.

To Pakistan a new prime minister will be appointed on Monday. The country’s parliament will vote on this this afternoon.

The leader of Pakistan’s Muslim League is likely to become the new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif announced his candidacy on Sunday, with opposition leaders such as the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has indicated his support for the task.

On Sunday, Sharif declared that Pakistan was facing a “new dawn”. Sharif has previously served as head of the Punjab province in Pakistan.

Sharif’s brother Nawaz Sharif has served as Prime Minister of Pakistan on three occasions, most recently in 2013-2017, but was fired on suspicion of corruption. Sharif was later sentenced to ten years in prison.

This weekend the PTI party, elected prime minister in 2018, lost his seat as prime minister Imran Khanknown before his political career as a cricket star.

Khan was fired after losing the vote of confidence.

In the Pakistani political system, the dismissals of the Prime Minister and the interruption of terms are not exceptional events. None of the country’s prime ministers has served a full five-year term.

The nuclear power of 220 million people has experienced four coups since gaining independence in 1947.

Imran Khan was elected Prime Minister in 2018.

Khanin the vote of confidence was put to the vote on Saturday and, according to the interim president of parliament, 174 of the 432-seat parliamentarians voted against the motion of censure that led to Khan’s removal.

The former Speaker of Parliament, who supported Khan, had resigned just shortly before the vote of confidence.

The Pakistani opposition cooperated to get Khan out of power. The main reasons for Khan’s dismissal were dissatisfaction with the country’s economy and foreign policy, where Khan’s opponents have accused him of making significant mistakes.

Khanin the dismissal was preceded by weeks of political turmoil.

Khan has tried his best to stay in power. He has accused a “foreign conspiracy” of ousting him from power. According to Khan, the opposition has conspired with the United States, among others, because he does not take a stand on Western issues such as Russia and China. The U.S. administration has vehemently denied its involvement in the events in Pakistan.

In early April, the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi disbanded Parliament at Khan’s request before Parliament had time to discuss a motion of censure. The country’s Supreme Court overthrew Khan’s actions as illegal.

British newspaper The Guardian reports on Sunday that in order to stay in power Khan tried as a last resort to get the military to intervene.

According to The Guardian, Khan tried to dismiss the leader of the country’s army, General Qamar Javed Bajwan, after which he would have sought to keep the country under military control. This attempt failed. According to local media, Bajwa had ordered Khan to accept his fate.

Major demonstrations were seen in Islamabad on behalf of Imran Khan on Sunday.

On Sunday night Major demonstrations were seen in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, and the capital, Islamabad, opposing the removal of Khan from the post of prime minister.

In addition, all members of Khan’s PTI party announced on Sunday that they intended to resign from the country’s parliament in protest of Khan’s dismissal.