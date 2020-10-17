Prime Minister Imran Khan has been badly angry after former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lashed out at the country’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He has accused Nawaz of tarnishing the image of the country’s army. Not only this, Imran has even said that Nawaz is speaking the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Imran called Sharif’s rally a ‘circus’.Imran said that Nawaz has attacked Pakistan’s army. He said, ‘What Nawaz has said from outside sitting about Pakistan’s army is not an attack on General Bajwa, but Pakistan’s army. The same thing was said by Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi said many times that we like Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s army chief is a terrorist. He said many times and Nawaz Sharif did not respond.

Imran’s attack on PM Modi

Khan said, ‘Why does Modi not say that Imran is right but General Bajwa wrong? Because he knows that I have shown his (Modi’s) real face to the world, how radical he is. ‘ Imran said that Nawaz is being praised in Indian newspapers. He says that Sharif is very democratic and he is asking the army to do his work.

Imran, Army, ISI … Nawaz Sharif lashes out at the first opposition rally

‘Army soldiers are getting martyred …’

Imran said, ‘Does India not know that General Zia-ul-Haq kept Nawaz sitting on his lap? Where was democracy then? Does India not know that this PM attacked the Supreme Court and then bought the judiciary. ‘ Imran said that the language used by Nawaz against the Chief of Army Staff and ISI DG is not acceptable. He said that Nawaz has used this language at a time when the soldiers of Pakistan are giving their lives for the country.

Nawaz called the attack after taking his name

At a rally in Gujranwala, Nawaz Sharif alleged that the Pakistani army had forcibly evicted him and handed over the crown to Imran Khan. Nawaz directly named Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Intelligence Agency ISI Chief Lt. General Faiz Hamid. Sharif directly took the name of General Bajwa and asked who created a separate state over the state. Who is responsible for two governments in Pakistan? He said that General Bajwa of Pakistan Army is doing all this.