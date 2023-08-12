The senator from Pakistan’s least populous province, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has been appointed interim prime minister until the next general and provincial elections scheduled for November, in a particularly tense political climate.

Pakistan is going through a period of turbulence. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakara, a senator from Pakistan’s least populous province, was appointed acting prime minister on Saturday (August 12) pending elections several months from now, which will be held without the country’s most popular politician, Imran. khan.

“First we agreed that whoever the prime minister is, he must be from a smaller province, so that the grievances of the smaller provinces are addressed,” Pakistan’s opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmad said after a meeting with outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakara, a little-known senator from (southwestern) Balochistan, will lead Pakistan until the next general and provincial elections scheduled for November. However, in a particularly tense political climate, some officials have already declared that they will be postponed until next year.

He was chosen to head the interim government by the coalition of two usually feuding dynastic parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which came together to overthrow Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April 2022, was sentenced last weekend for corruption to three years in prison and jailed.

In recent months, the authorities have cracked down on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Deadly clashes broke out in May between his supporters who were demonstrating by the thousands in the streets and the police. Almost all of his party leaders had been arrested or forced into hiding.

Political, economic and security crisis

Parliament was officially dissolved on Wednesday and elections must be held within 90 days, according to the constitution.

For months, however, speculation about its delay has been rife, as authorities scramble to stabilize a country grappling with a political, economic and security crisis.

Data from the latest census was released last weekend and the government said the electoral commission needed time to redraw electoral district boundaries. The electoral commission did not comment directly.

Asked on television if a vote would take place this year, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah replied “no.”

Parliament last month rushed through a law giving the interim government more power to negotiate with international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). An additional clue that suggests it could stay in place for a while.

Some analysts believe the postponement could give key coalition partners time to hone a strategy against Imran Khan’s party.

Increase in Islamist attacks

“Delaying the election could simply further anger the public and galvanize an opposition that has already suffered months of repression,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

After his ouster, Imran Khan spent months encouraging his supporters by organizing a series of mass rallies and long marches, including one in which he was shot in the leg. “An assassination attempt”, he blamed the opponents on him.

The United States said on Wednesday that it was following the situation in Pakistan with concern, fearing violence could break out before the elections.

In Pakistan, behind every election is the army, which has staged at least three successful coups since the country was forged from the partition of India in 1947.

Imran Khan enjoyed genuine popular support when he came to power in 2018, but analysts believe it was only with the blessing of the country’s powerful generals, with whom he reportedly fell out in the months following his ouster.

Islamist attacks claimed by the Pakistani Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have also multiplied in Pakistan since the capture of Kabul by the Afghan Taliban in August 2021. Appearing in Pakistan in 2007, the TTP is distinct from the Afghan Taliban, but shares a fundamentalist Islamist ideology with them.

