Pakistan | Muslim country in Pakistan, women advance in military leadership earlier than in Finland – HS’s first three-star female general tells story in HS interview

When Pakistan’s first female lieutenant general joined the army, women in Finland were not even allowed to perform military service.

Rawalpindi

When Lieutenant General Nigar Johar received invitations to official events early in his career, they were often addressed to Major Johar and “his wife”.

“I don’t have a wife,” Johar now says heartily, laughing at the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

A similar mistake would hardly happen again, as Johar is known all over the country. At the end of June, she became Pakistan’s first woman to be named a three-star general by the nuclear-weapon state. In most parts of the world, female generals have not yet been seen.

Ladies are a rare sight everywhere in the military but even rarer in Muslim countries.

In Pakistan, however, widely regarded as conservative, women have served in the military since the country’s independence, i.e. since 1947. Today, there are 4,385 women in the country’s army, 52 of whom are in high positions, that is, as brigadier generals or higher.

The number is small in about a million strong and the sixth largest army in the world. Pakistan is still the only Muslim country where women have ever been appointed to the highest positions in the military.

Women have not yet been seen in combat missions, although the Air Force has trained women to be combat pilots and women have also participated in UN peacekeeping operations in which Pakistan has played a major role.

Johar joined the army as a 17-year-old cadet in the mid-1980s. When she started her career in Pakistan, women in Finland were not even allowed to participate in military service yet.

Johar was inspired by his father who had served in his army. “I loved the army because of his uniform and really inherently loved my country and the army from him.”

However, the father did not initially like his daughter’s plans.

Johar hails from a region called Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Johar’s home areas are generally considered old-fashioned, and women tend not to move much outside the home.

“In my time, women didn’t go to work in my home region – they were taken care of. But today, they work, train and excel in all areas, ”says Johar.

Women the share of the Pakistani workforce in Pakistan has grown over the years but remains small.

According to World Bank statistics, only 22 percent of Pakistani women are employed. Published by the organization in 2019 Pakistan @ 100 According to the report, the increase over the last decade is mainly due to the increase in the number of women working in agriculture.

Especially in the last ten years, Pakistan has introduced significant laws to guarantee women’s rights and to eradicate honor killings, acid attacks and sexual harassment, for example.

However, according to the World Economic Forum, Pakistan is still in third and last place when comparing gender disparities in their health, education, economy and politics.

Women face a lot of violence and discrimination and are often unable to decide on family planning. However, there are big differences between different social classes and regions.

Johar describes his family as “value-oriented”.

“We are very much connected to our traditions, families and culture as well as our villages. Even today I go [Swabissa] often, ”he says.

Johar still doesn’t want to use the word “old-fashioned” from his village.

“The people there are very concerned about women and trying to protect them.”

This, according to Johar, was the reason why his father initially opposed his plans to join the army.

In Pakistan, women usually move from home only when they get married.

“My father told me that‘ my girl gold, life in the military is hard and it would be hard for you, ’” Johar recalls.

“But because he was a loving father, I eventually got him persuaded.”

Johar never heard negative comments in his home village because of his career. “People actually admired me for my decision.”

Pakistan’s influential military has a lot of support: according to the American Pew research organization, in 2014, nine out of ten Pakistanis thought the role of the military in the country was good. On the other hand, the military has intervened in Pakistani politics several times during the country’s history and has been accused of protecting terrorist organizations, for example.

Johar’s two brothers also ended up in the army. The highest military rank of the family has been achieved by Johar, who eventually became a real cause for pride for his father.

Johar decided to train as an army doctor. When she started her education, there weren’t many women as her classmates yet — just a class of ten or twelve hundred people. Today, in the same college, the roles have turned on their heads.

Women today make up the majority of medical students, at least in the eastern parts of the country. However, studies show that it is common in Pakistan for highly educated women to have to leave their careers after marriage. This was not the case with Johar.

For Johar, reconciling family and career has never been a problem. Her recently deceased husband was also in the military and was always very encouraging. Now his foster children have already flown out of the nest.

“I think women are born leaders. They have to take care of the economy, the job and whatever. That’s why they know how to do many things at the same time from the start. Women have their own strengths, and if they take advantage of them, I don’t think it’s hard to maintain a balance between work and home. ”

Women according to Johar, the army was not treated with silk gloves. The exercises were organized together with the men.

“We were never treated differently. We had the same weapons on hand, and in fact I liked weapons training. ”

He became an award-winning sniper.

Johar describes the decades spent in the military as tough.

“It’s not one day, one opportunity or one event that makes you something. It will take decades. ”

While Johar praises the military, he has also experienced obstacles in his career because of his gender. For example, he was not allowed to specialize in the field he wanted.

“Women were not allowed to study cardiology. But now there are women surgeons and there are women everywhere. ”

At the beginning of Johar’s career, people were often surprised to encounter a woman in uniform or to hear a woman’s voice on the phone.

Today, the situation is different. Young women in particular see Johar as a source of inspiration.

“When women see me in uniform, I can see new energy and spark in them.”

The men who work under Johar also treat him with respect.

“For us, it is [nainen esimiehenä] is normal. She is like a mother figure to us, ”says the young subordinate, who remains anonymous.

Johar has often been the first woman in office, as a hospital commander.

Johar was told that he should not think of the appointment as a prize but as a test. “I told them not to worry: I have been tried since I became captain.”

Army hospitals are also open to the common people, and the country’s difficult times have been reflected in the wards.

Even now, the situation in the country has not been easy, as Johar was appointed in the midst of a coronavirus crisis. He was given responsibility for Pakistan’s largest military hospital in Rawalpindi, which also brought in a large number of corona patients. At first, it seemed overwhelmingly difficult to complete the task.

The crisis was overcome and there are now only a few patients left.

About the challenges survival has always poured more self-confidence into Johar.

“For me, empowerment means making independent decisions. I have complete freedom to decide everything myself, so I believe I am fully empowered. ”

Johar still has a career left and the fourth star of the general is still achievable.

Although there was a female prime minister in Pakistan more than thirty years ago, no woman has yet been elected chief of the country’s army. Johar thinks the idea is not impossible at all.

“When I was younger, people told me you would never become a commander. Who said that? And then came the day when I was commander. So why not the commander-in-chief of the army? ”