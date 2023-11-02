Pakistan | More than 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan in the past month

Thousands of people queued at the border through the night to leave the country.

Over 165,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan during the month, officials say. Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior said yesterday that it has started deporting Afghans living illegally in the country.

Pakistan considers 1.7 million Afghans to be living in the country illegally and had been given until the first of November to leave voluntarily. The majority of those leaving the country have come to the border crossing points in the very last few days.

In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at the Torkham border crossing, it took several kilometers to break up the queue the night before Thursday until the early hours of the morning. There were 28,000 people in line.

“Afghans who are in the country illegally have arrived in large numbers because of the deadline. People can still return voluntarily, but today there are only a thousand people at the border”, the representative of the border authorities Abdul Nasir Khan said.

Over the decades, millions of Afghans have fled violent conflicts to Pakistan. Around 600,000 people are estimated to have come since the Taliban took power in the country in August 2021.