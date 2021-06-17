The long-awaited and long-awaited vaccine against Covid-19 is being applied all over the world. However, not everyone accepts taking this one of the fastest ways to get out of this pandemic.

To force people to get vaccinated, Pakistan has found a way out against the deniers. According to local news, the Asian country may block the cell phone network of people who refuse to take the coronavirus vaccine.

Pakistan is trying to fight misinformation in a more radical way than other countries. Recently, the country carried out a total blockade of social media due to frequent demonstrations.

According to a report by The New York Times published this week, this measure still does not have a date for its eventual application. But the action appears as a way to combat the general misinformation against vaccines that plagues the country.

Not even the evident efficacy, as well as the scientific studies that prove it, combat the denialism of a significant part of the population. Many people even believe that, with the coronavirus vaccine, they will die within two years.

However, the procedure for how this measure can be applied has not yet been revealed. In turn, after the announcement of new measures, the situation of false vaccination certificates in the country soared.

Pakistan plans to vaccinate between 45 million to 65 million people by the end of 2021. However, as of this Wednesday, less than 2% of the population had completed vaccination.

