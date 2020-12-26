In the year 2020, apart from sending terrorists through borders in Jammu and Kashmir or Punjab, Pakistan has also tried several new routes for infiltration. According to the Border Security Force (BSF), efforts were made by Pakistan to infiltrate the terrorists from the borders of Gujarat and Rajasthan into the Indian border.

According to information gathered by the BSF, there has been an increase in the number of infiltrations along the borders adjoining the two states.

Last year, there were no incidents of infiltration attempts from the Gujarat and Rajasthan borders recorded by the BSF until the first week of November. Interestingly, the Kashmir Frontier of the BSF has recorded just one infiltration as compared to last year, where there were 4 incursions till the first week of November.

This year, the BSF royalty and the Gujarat Frontier have recorded incursions in August and September. Officials claimed that Pakistan was looking for other ways to send terrorists, but round-the-clock BSF intelligence kept it in a state of strict vigil and regular updates.

A senior BSF official said, “We have seen infiltration attempts from the borders of Gujarat and Rajasthan this year. Last year, no such incidents were reported in the same period. ”

BSF officials said 11 infiltration incidents have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat border till the first week of November. This year, the maximum number of infiltration incidents occurred from the borders of Jammu and Punjab.

In November, a 150-meter-long underground tunnel used for infiltration by militants was detected near the international border in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.