Protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested during a court hearing on one of dozens of charges brought against him since he was ousted last year.

His arrest comes after months of political crisis and after the military – which wields great power in the country – alerted the former ruler to their accusations that senior officials were involved in a conspiracy to assassinate him.

Police fired tear gas and used a water cannon to disperse Khan supporters protesting in Karachi and Lahore.

In the capital Islamabad, neighboring Rawalpindi and Peshawar, protesters blocked roads.

“This arrest took place in accordance with the law,” said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The arrest was in charge of the main body in the fight against corruption, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), “an independent body that is not controlled by the government”, said the minister.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, Pakistan Movement for Justice) party urged its supporters to take to the streets, but police warned there was an ordinance banning gatherings of more than four people and would be strictly enforced.

The PTI pledged on Twitter to challenge the arrest, saying that the party’s leaders would meet on Wednesday at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The main leaders of the PTI will meet with Imran Khan in the NAB court”, anticipated Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice president of the party in a video published on the internet.

He called for the protests to continue “lawfully and peacefully” and condemned the police’s treatment of protesters.

– Corruption case –

“Imran Khan has been arrested for the Qadir Trust case,” Islamabad police said on their Twitter account, referring to a corruption case.

Khan was ousted from power last year in a no-confidence motion and is trying to pressure the fragile coalition government to hold early elections before October.

The former prime minister faces dozens of lawsuits, a tactic that has been used in Pakistan by governments to silence their opponents, analysts say.

His arrest comes after Khan reiterated at a rally over the weekend that General Faisal Naseer, a senior intelligence officer, is involved in the assassination attempt he suffered in November 2022.

On Monday, the army issued a warning about what it called “baseless accusations” made by Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – whom Khan also accused of being involved in the shooting that left him wounded in the leg – said accusations without evidence “will not be tolerated”.

“These unsubstantiated accusations against General Faisal Naseer and our intelligence agency staff cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” he tweeted.

In Washington, the heads of diplomacy of the United States, Anthony Blinken, and of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, called for respect for the “rule of law” in the country.