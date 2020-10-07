The government of Pakistan is working day and night to celebrate its biggest financier, Saudi Arabia. He has also been entrusted with the task of reducing the conflict in both the countries with the statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi regarding Kashmir. After months of requests, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud spoke to Qureshi over the telephone for a few minutes.After which the Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued a lengthy statement. Which states that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are deep and historical in nature. During the talks, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the region and issues of mutual interest. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the two countries always supported each other during adverse circumstances.

Saudi offered military aid

The Pakistani Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support to Saudi Arabia against any threat to security and territorial integrity. He also condemned the recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. He said that we stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia to protect our integrity. Preservation of holy places is an integral part of our faith.

Saudi is asking Pakistan to repay its debt

It is being told that Saudi Arabia is seeking back the $ 3 billion loan from Pakistan. Alam was that General Bajwa offered to extend military help to resolve relations with Saudi Arabia, but Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia returned without meeting him. At the same time, the Pakistani Foreign Minister claimed that his relations with Saudi Arabia are as strong as ever.

Saudi withdraws financial support from Pakistan

It is being told that due to the recent treatment of Pakistan, Saudi has withdrawn its financial support. In October 2018, Saudi Arabia announced a $ 6.2 billion financial package to Pakistan for 3 years. This included cash assistance of $ 3 billion, while oil and gas were to be supplied to Pakistan for the rest of the money.

Pakistan is paying 3.3 percent interest on the amount

According to the agreement, initially Saudi provided cash and oil facilities to Pakistan for one year only, but in later years it was extended to three years. Pakistan was also paying interest at 3.3 per cent for this $ 3 billion cash assistance.