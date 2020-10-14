He has been re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council despite opposition from various human rights groups over Pakistan’s poor human rights record. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said that Pakistan has got the highest number of votes for the United Nations’ highest human rights body in five seats in four seats in the Asia Pacific region.Pakistan got 169 votes in secret ballot in the United Nations General Assembly. After this, Uzbekistan got 164 votes, Nepal 150 and China 139 votes. Saudi Arabia received only 90 votes in the 193-member General Assembly and was eliminated from the race. Under the rules of the Human Rights Council, seats are allocated to different regions to ensure geographical representation. In the 47-member Human Rights Council, 15 members had already been elected as all other regional group members were elected unopposed.

Last week, a coalition of human rights groups from Europe, the US and Canada called on UN members to oppose the election of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Pakistan and Uzbekistan, and said that the human rights records of these countries would give them Disqualifies for this. Russia and Cuba have already been elected unopposed.

Pakistan is currently a member of the Human Rights Council from 1 January 2018. On re-election, he has got a second term of three years as a member of the council which will start from January 1, 2021. The Human Rights Council was established in 2006, this is the fifth time since Pakistan has been elected to the apex body of the United Nations Human Rights.