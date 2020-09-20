Highlights: Pakistan has now taken terrorism to high-tech level in Kashmir

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

Pakistan has now taken terrorism to high-tech level in Kashmir. Due to the tightness of the security forces, it is not easy to infiltrate, so he has started training on this side. For this, training instructions are being sent to terrorists from Pakistan through pen drives.

The first such case has come up in Rajouri district, in which a consignment of heroin was sent to Penn Drive. When it caught the hand of the police, it was learned that the complete information about preparing the IED has been given by making a video. Apart from this, youth have also been told about terrorism training. IG Jammu Mukesh Singh gave full information about this.



How to make IED in video

In this video, the complete way to create IEDs is explained so that IEDs can be exploded. There were many expert Jaish terrorists making IEDs in Kashmir, but many were killed this year. Now Pakistan is not able to send its ready terrorists to this side. In such a situation, video is being taken by Pak to prepare terrorists on this side. Anyway, these days there are terrorists educated in Kashmir. In such a situation, through this video, he can immediately learn to make IEDs.