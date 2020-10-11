Pakistan’s ISI is also engaged in preparing terrorists there in the midst of Afghanistan peace talks. Indian intelligence agencies have exposed the nefarious act of Pakistan. India has clearly shared its concern over Pakistan’s role in terrorism in the Afghan peace talks. India believes that these concerns should be resolved in the talks so that Pakistan does not misuse its geographical location and impact on the Taliban.

Sources said that the ISI is distributing thousands of books in Afghanistan to inspire Afghan people to join Jihad. Books related to Jihad have been distributed in Logar, Ghazni, Nangarhar provinces of Afghanistan. These books have been sent through the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border. Agencies say the book has been published by the ISI of Pakistan.

Sources say that Pakistan wants to maintain its dominance in the peace talks and possible power transfer to Afghanistan. For this, he is keeping his terroristic policy as the main weapon. However, all parties involved in the negotiations, including the US, want a clear confidence in Pakistan against terrorism. Significantly, the terrorists of Pakistan are involved in terror work not only in India but also in Afghanistan.

6,500 Pakistani terrorists active

A UN Security Council report claimed that about 6,500 Pakistani terrorists are active in neighboring Afghanistan and spreading terror. The activism of Pakistani militants was described as a threat to the peace, stability and security of the war-torn Afghanistan and South Asia region. Organizations like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed train these terrorists fighting the elected government of Afghanistan and foreign troops. These organizations act as advisors for the terrorists.